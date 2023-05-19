Television host-actress Kris Aquino, known as the Philippines' queen of all media, recently revealed her health struggles, disclosing that she is currently facing not just four, but five potentially six autoimmune conditions. The update, shared on Instagram, shed light on Aquino's ongoing medical journey, as reported by GMA online.
In an Instagram video taken inside her doctor's clinic, Aquino captured the moment she took her first "baby dose" of methotrexate, a medication used to treat cancer, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Reflecting on her health, Aquino mentioned that approximately 13 hours before the video, she initiated this treatment.
Upon her arrival in the United States in 2022, Aquino received distressing news about the progression of her autoimmune conditions. What was initially three conditions had escalated to four, specifically chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, and Churg Strauss, now referred to as EGPA, a rare and life-threatening form of vasculitis.
Aquino shared her initial reluctance to take methotrexate, recounting her elevated inflammatory markers and ANA levels. Eventually, she made the decision to commence the "baby dose" of medication, with plans to increase the dosage gradually in the coming weeks. With certainty, she stated, "For now, it’s definite I have 5, possibly 6 autoimmune conditions."
Currently seeking medical treatment in the United States, Aquino had previously mentioned her upcoming months of diagnosis and treatment last November. During that time, she underwent chemotherapy and was admitted to a specialized center catering to rare illnesses, preparing her for an extensive year and a half of care tailored to individuals with similar conditions.
Aquino's remarkable career encompasses hosting popular game shows like "Pilipinas, Game Ka Na Ba?" and starring in her own morning talk show, "Kris TV." Moreover, she has made a notable presence in the digital space, including her YouTube channel.