The ‘Just A Stranger’ actress will promote her new film in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Anne Curtis in Dubai Image Credit: Irish Eden/Gulf News

Filipino star Anne Curtis landed in Dubai early morning on September 6, ahead of a special screening of her new movie ‘Just A Stranger’, which is currently screening in the UAE.

Despite the long hours of travel from Manila, the actress was beaming, dressed in a blue sweatshirt and black track pants, as she expressed excitement upon returning to the emirate after her last visit in 2015.

“It’s good to back,” Curtis told Gulf News tabloid! in an exclusive interview. “We’re here for a special screening for the film ‘Just A Stranger’. I’m very, very excited. I’m looking forward to see what the kababayans (compatriots) have to say about my latest film.”

‘Just A Stranger’ is a romantic drama that also stars Marco Gumabao in the lead.

“I’ve been reading some tweets and some posts on Instagram. Thank you very much to all those who watched it already,” said Curtis, who is also widely followed on social media. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Anne Curtis in Dubai Image Credit: Irish Eden/Gulf News

In the Philippines, ‘Just A Stranger’ has already raked in 100 million pesos (Dh7 million) in ticket sales over the past 12 days.

The 34-year old actress will have a meet-and-greet session with fans and viewers of the special screenings at Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall and Al Ghurair on September 6, followed by a meeting with fans at Oscar Cinemas, Al Wahda Mall the following day.

Curtis plays the role of Mae, a strong, independent woman who is married to a much older man. In a trip to Portugal, Mae meets Jericho, the character of Gumabao, and the two are quickly attracted to each other. Jericho is 15 years younger than Mae.

Anne Curtis in Dubai Image Credit: Irish Eden/Gulf News

The half Filipino-half Australian artist says the movie will also appeal to non-Filipino audiences. “Love is universal, right? Any love story I think would be able to touch anybody’s heart. We shot in Lisbon (Portugal). Aesthetically it’s a very beautiful film, so aside from my kababayans, everyone can appreciate it.”

Anne Curtis and Marco Gumabao star in 'Just a Stranger'. Image Credit: Supplied

Curtis, an adventure junkie who tried out Skydive Dubai during her last visit, may not have time to squeeze in some leisure in this visit.

“Sadly, I don’t have much time. I’m really just here to screen the movie and then I fly back (to Manila), so wala (nothing)!” laughed Curtis.

Read the full interview in Gulf News tabloid! soon.

—————————————————

Event details

September 6 in Dubai Reel Cinemas

Dubai Mall at 11am

Al Ghurair at 2pm and 3pm

September 7 in Oscar Cinemas Abu Dhabi

Al Wahda Mall, Oscar Cinemas at 12pm