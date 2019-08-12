Actors celebrated the achievement online, creating a hashtag that then went viral

Kathryn Bernardon and Alden Richards in Dubai, promoting their film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'.

Dubai: Filipino actor Alden Richards is flying high with the success of his new film, “Hello, Love, Goodbye”, which made over 500 million Philippine peso domestically.

On Twitter #HelloThankYou500M was a top trend and had more than 38,000 tweets, and counting. It was a top hashtag in the UAE as well.

Richards shared a picture on Twitter from his official handle @aldenrichards02, with the exact box office amount the film had made. He used the trending hashtag along with the prayer and crying emoji, to caption the picture.

Online reactions

Released in the Philippines on July 31, 2019, the film stars Richards, with box office queen Kathryn Bernardo and depicts the inspiring lives of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

According to reports, the film is said to be the highest grossing Pinoy film of 2019.

Fans of the movie praised the actor for his role and congratulated him on the success of the film.

Tweep @itsmejollyjoe posted: “Emoji speaks how grateful you are @aldenrichards02. You deserve all the praises together with @bernardokath and HLG team. We know you are even more motivated and inspired on your acting craft. You are a great actor Alden. #HelloMondayHoliday #HelloThankYou500M #AldenRichards.”

@cobol_codasyl tweeted: “Congratulations, Alden!.... More importantly, God’s got you. #HelloLoveGoodbye #HelloThankYou500M.”

And tweep @jm_geee posted: Congrats, love! Much happiness, it’s overflowing!.... Phenomenal Box Office Star! So proud!!!! #HelloLove500M .”

@deirich posted: “No words can describe what I want to tell you. But this is what you have worked hard for...celebrate my dear! #HelloLove500M #HelloThankYou500M.”

Richards has been consistently monitoring the success of the film and has posted the daily domestic sales of the movie. The film made P505,773,926.62 (Dh35,629,097) as of day 12 of its release.

The movie released in the UAE on August 8, and the stars spoke to Gulf News, talking about preparing for their roles and lessons learnt while making the film. The stars also attended the premier of the movie in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.