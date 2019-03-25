She will also perform shows in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

Image Credit: Supplied

Filipina actress and former Viva Hot Babes member Maui Taylor will be back in the UAE for a series of shows titled Maui Taylor Live in the UAE 2019.

The 35-year-old star will perform from April 5 to 7.

In 2014, Taylor, together with fellow artist Katya Santos, lodged a police complaint against a UAE-based concert promoter. Taylor and Santos were allegedly not paid by the promoter after their series of shows in Dubai.

Here are her show’s details:

April 5: Manila 21, Avenue Hotel, Dubai

April 6: Cowboy Grill, Sheraton Khalidiya Hotel, Abu Dhabi

April 7: Ratsky, Fortune Hotel, Fujairah