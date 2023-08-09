Manila: Filipina actress Lovi Poe announced her engagement to British film producer Montey Blencowe.
The two had been in a long-distance relationship for a while. In her Instagram account, Lovi posted a video late on Tuesday showing herself near a beach, wearing a ring.
"A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring," she captioned the post.
"We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #life-update with you," she stated.
A number of Manila celebs including Carlo Aquino, Glaiza de Castro, Angelica Panganiban, Yam Concepcion, Maxene Magellan, Jessy Mendiola and Cherry Pie Picache, congratulated Lovi on her engagement.
Lovi — real name: Lourdes Virginia Moran Poe (born February 11, 1989) — is also as model, recording artist and executive producer.
She is the daughter of action star Fernando Poe Jr. Poe and Rowena Moran. She is known for starring in two popular GMA drama series: Bakekang as Kristal, and Ang Dalawang Mrs. Real as Shiela.