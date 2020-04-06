Raeth Band Image Credit: Supplied

• ‘Bhula do’ famed Raeth band, led by vocalist Wajhi Farooki, streamed a musical performance live on Instagram, together with his two friends from India each of whom performed remotely, from their homes. They called it “Anti-Corona India-Pak concert”. It delighted the audiences. Farooki will next be featuring as a singer and composer in Wajahat Rauf’s new film, Pardey Mein Rehnay Do.

• Noted fashion designer Asim Jofa and his team recently made headlines when they came out with the prototype of a protective gear for healthcare professionals who are in the frontline dealing with Coronavirus patients. Reportedly, the leak-proof outfit is modeled on international guidelines provided by medical experts. As production starts, the designer said he intended to donate the outfits free of charge to the doctors and paramedic staff of hospitals.

• Young pop star Abdullah Qureshi surprised his fans when he dropped a new single, ‘Tere Saath,’ last week. The song, which is a collaboration with LA-based music producer Eahab Akhtar, was conceived and readied while Qureshi was “locked down at home.” “It’s a two-day project,” the singer of such hits as ‘Kali Santro’ and ‘Laapata’ revealed, and it marks his second project this year.