The Dubai-based Pakistani filmmaker is working on her second project

Hajira Yamin and Kiran Malik in ‘Pinky Memsaab’. Image Credit: Supplied

Shazia Ali Khan, the Dubai-based Pakistani filmmaker of critically acclaimed off-beat feature, ‘Pinky Memsaab’ (2018), is currently finishing the screenplay for her second film.

While no details are known yet, fans are expecting it to be a worthwhile project considering Khan’s track record.

Adnan Jaffar, Hajra Yamin, Sunny Hinduja, Kiran Malik and Shazia Ali Khan promoting ‘Pinky Memsaab’ at Vox Cinemas, BurJuman, Dubai. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

‘Pinky Memsaab’, an urban drama about an unconventional friendship between two women from contrastingly different worlds, not only found appreciation on the home fronts in Pakistan and the UAE, but it also won the Best Picture (Audience Choice) at the 21st UK Asian Film Festival.