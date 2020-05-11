Shazia Ali Khan, the Dubai-based Pakistani filmmaker of critically acclaimed off-beat feature, ‘Pinky Memsaab’ (2018), is currently finishing the screenplay for her second film.
While no details are known yet, fans are expecting it to be a worthwhile project considering Khan’s track record.
‘Pinky Memsaab’, an urban drama about an unconventional friendship between two women from contrastingly different worlds, not only found appreciation on the home fronts in Pakistan and the UAE, but it also won the Best Picture (Audience Choice) at the 21st UK Asian Film Festival.
More recently, the film was released on Netflix to a much wider audience. Khan, who not only directed the film but also scripted and co-produced it, has previously expressed her admiration for India’s indie movies as well as Iranian cinema.