1 of 10
Alia Bhatt looks flawless and beautiful in her off-duty looks. The Gully boy actress known known as queen of no makeup looks at her natural best even without her army of make up artists.
Image Credit: Insta
2 of 10
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been acing unfiltered look during lock down. She looks an ultimate diva with barely any make up.
Image Credit: Insta
3 of 10
Leading actress Deepika Padukone, one cannot take eyes off her whenever she walks on the red carpet. She has been posting her make up free look in social media which redefines her natural beauty compared with her makeup looks.
Image Credit: Insta
4 of 10
Anushka Sharma, being the quintessential partner is spending quality time with hubby Virat Kohli during the lockdown. The actor's Instagram is filled with natural, no-makeup looks. Despite her undone eyebrows her fans have been waving about her glowing skin.
Image Credit: insta
5 of 10
The actress has emerged as a style icon for the young generation with her fashionable outings. Ananya recently shared series of candid pictures on social media looking different than she usually does on the red carpet. Her pretty face with extremely minimalistic makeup is a breath of fresh air.
Image Credit: Insta
6 of 10
Shakira is known for being a natural beauty with or without makeup. Even while lounging in her pj’s Shakira flaunts the no make up glamour with her smooth skin.
Image Credit: Insta
7 of 10
Even with little sleep American actress and dancer Jenna Dewan is a hot mom with new born by her side.
Image Credit:
8 of 10
Julia Roberts remains a pretty women even with her glasses on.
Image Credit: Insta
9 of 10
Sporting a make up free look, Selena Gomez in her comfy lounge wear, looked fresh and cheerful.
Image Credit: Insta
10 of 10
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates no make up look with her family during the lock down.
Image Credit: Insta/gwynethpaltrow