Meera Ansari and Zara Noor Abbas are proving themselves in their fields

Asad Siddiqi and Zara Noor Abbas Image Credit: Supplied

The Ansari siblings — Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas — are two of Pakistan television’s most prolific actresses. Now it’s time for the second generation to prove they are worthy successors of their gifted elders.

While Bushra’s daughter Meera Ansari has already carved her niche as a fashion model, Asma’s daughter Zara Noor Abbas is making her acting debut this year with producer-director Asim Raza’s ‘Parey Hut Love’. Next, she will be seen in Wajahat Rauf’s ‘Chhalawa’, which also features her husband Asad Siddiqi. Both the films are expected to hit theatres on Eid Al Fitr in June this year.

The makers recently revealed Zara’s look in ‘Chhalawa’, where the young lady looks bubbly and cheerful. She has termed the project as “very special… it’s going to take you on a joy ride.”