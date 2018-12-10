TV show director turned filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar is all ready to up her game. Her next project is a web series, penned by novelist and playwright Umera Ahmad.
Talking to Gulf News tabloid! on the phone from New York where she is based, Jabbar admitted that “web is where it’s at. Everyone will eventually get there since TV has become mostly unbearable.”
Jabbar is known for her neo-realistic style of storytelling and trend-setting shows such as ‘Ab Tum Ja Saktey Ho’, ‘New York Stories’, ‘Doraha’ and ‘Kahaniyan’, in addition to the multiple award-winning features ‘Ramchand Pakistani’ (2006) and ‘Lala Begum’ (2016).
Ahmad is well known in Indian too for her shows ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Meri Zaat Zarra e Benishan’ and ‘Durre Shahwar’.
Both Jabbar and Ahmad have worked together earlier also; their best remembered show is 2010’s ‘Daam’.
Without giving much away on the web series, Jabbar said that the show “is produced by Group M. Can’t say right now if it’s for Netflix or Amazon, or [anything on] the cast as we are still in pre-production. But I am very excited to work with Umera again. This will be my fourth work with her after ‘Doraha’, ‘Daam’ and ‘Malal’. I love the script, and am looking forward to this.”