Versatile actor Junaid Khan has donned police uniform and a heavy moustache for his latest project, a feature film, titled ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’. Though, earlier he made a brief appearance in Mahira Khan-starrer Bin Roye (2015), ‘KDJ’ will be his first major movie role.

The feature is directed by Jalal Rumi, noted ad filmmaker who has previously worked with Khan on a couple of music videos. Kamran Bari has scripted and produced the film which stars Mansha Pasha (last work: ‘Laal Kabootar’) as the female lead. Sources say that Pasha and Khan will shake a leg to a dance number also. It is sung by Khan.