We didn’t know that Hareem Farooq, the gorgeous lady who had mostly played serious, romantic characters on screen could pull off a kohl-eyed, badass girl — till we saw ‘Parchi’ (2018).

Again, no one could guess Farooq had a funny bone in her, until the first teaser of ‘Heer Maan Ja’ was released later last week.

Imran Raza Kazmi’s no-holds-barred comedy, which is slated for release on Eid Al Adha this year, ‘Heer’ has Farooq taking on an out-and-out comic character for the first time, and she doesn’t disappoint at all.