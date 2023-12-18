Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy of ‘One Piece’ fame is the latest in a line of stars set to attend the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region’s premier pop culture festival.

The event, scheduled for 9 to 11 February 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), is gearing up to offer an unmissable experience for pop culture enthusiasts.

Iñaki Godoy, globally recognised for his portrayal of Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series about the Straw Hat Pirates, will grace the convention with his presence. His role in ‘One Piece’ propelled the series to become one of the biggest trending shows on streaming platforms this year, and his visit to Abu Dhabi is eagerly anticipated by fans.

The 20-year-old actor, known for his charismatic presence and versatile acting skills, has contributed significantly to changing the perception around anime adaptations on Netflix. Iñaki’s journey to the role, handpicked by ‘One Piece’ creator Eiichiro Oda, is a tale of immense dedication and passion. During the convention, he is set to share his experiences and insights into the making of ‘One Piece’, a project that has notably transformed his life and career.

Joining Iñaki at MEFCC 2024 are other renowned personalities like Frank Welker, the voice behind iconic characters in ‘Transformers’, ‘Megatron’, ‘Garfield’, and ‘Scooby-Doo’; Peter Cullen, known for his role as Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers’; Temuera Morrison, the face behind ‘Star Wars’ character Boba Fett; and Troy Baker, celebrated for his performance in ‘The Last of Us’. The convention will also host acclaimed comic creators like Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, Steve McNiven, and Mikel Janin.

Fans can get up, close and personal with their superheroes. Image Credit: Middle East Film & Comic Con.

The MEFCC, with a remarkable 12-year legacy, is held in strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The 2024 event promises to offer an unparalleled fan experience, featuring a diverse array of attractions, including Meet the Stars, Comic Creators Club, Artist Alley, and a Gaming Arena.

For fans seeking to enhance their MEFCC experience, the convention has partnered with HotelMap and local hotels to provide discounted stay offers near the ADNEC venue. These partnerships are aimed at providing attendees with convenient access to the event, opportunities to connect with fellow fans, and the best of Abu Dhabi’s hospitality.