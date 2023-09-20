Fans loved him as Jang Uk, a stubborn yet incredibly powerful mage in the fantasy period K-drama Alchemy of Souls. Now, K-drama actor Lee Jae-wook will be seen with Jo Bo-ah, of Destined with You, in another mystery historical drama.
On September 20, the OTT (over-the-top) platform Netflix officially announced the anticipated production of the K-drama titled 'Tangeum' (working title).
According to an article on allkpop.com, the series will see a star-studded lineup featuring Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Jung Ga-ram, Uhm Ji-won, Park Byung-eun, and Kim Jae-wook.
Based on the novel of the same name, Tangeum is a mystery romance historical drama set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910).
The story revolves around the tale of Jae Yi (to be played by Bo-ah), the daughter of Shim Yeol Guk, a rich merchant, and the family’s missing son, Hong Rang (to be portrayed by Jae-wook). Rang is the half-brother of Jae Yi, deeply committed to finding him.
As the drama unfolds, it takes Jae Yi on a journey of self-discovery and love. Along the way, she must confront the dark secrets of her family and the dangers of the Joseon era.
The series will be directed by Director Kim Hong-seon of The Bait, The Guest, and Voice.
The upcoming drama is set to be an exclusive Netflix event, reported allkpop.com.
Lee Jae-wook made his acting debut in the science fiction thriller 'Memories of the Alhambra' (2018–2019) and gained popularity after starring in the office romance 'Search: WWW' (2019).
He shot to popularity with ‘Extraordinary You’, alongside former SF9 members Rowoon and Kim Hye-yoon. He played his first lead role in ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ and went on to lead the fantasy historical drama’ Alchemy of Souls’ Seasons 1 and 2. He was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Kill Boksoon’.
Meanwhile, Jo Bo-ah began her career around the same time with dramas like ‘Goodbye To Goodbye’, ‘My Strange Hero’, and ‘Forest’. Her success skyrocketed with the fantasy drama ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ and military drama ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’.