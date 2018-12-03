In 1997, Brooklyn-based photographer Barron Claiborne snapped what would become an iconic portrait of American rapper Biggie Smalls, in which he was wearing a crown and sitting against a bright red back drop. Biggie died three days after the famed photo was taken. Claiborne’s image of him was carried throughout his funeral procession, making it all the more impactful. A few fortunate fans will now have the chance to take photos with the very same crown on Friday and Saturday at Sole DXB’s Reebok corner, in the presence of none other than Claiborne himself.