Singer KK’s (Krishnakumar Kunnath) death has left behind a lot of uneasy questions for every music lover in a city that prides itself on its ‘culture consciousness’ and its legendary ability to immerse in the carnivalesque element — from the Eden Gardens terraces to the Durga Puja pandals.

As a Kolkatan, this journalist is just as much saddened by KK’s untimely demise, with questions about the city’s emergency response mechanism. This terrible incident is no less shocking and unfortunate than a stampede that took away the lives of 16 football fans, following spectator unrest during an East Bengal-Mohun Bagan derby match at Eden Gardens on August 16, 1980.

The uneasy questions lingering over the popular Bollywood singer’s death due to a cardiac arrest barely hours after his live concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata on May 31 are perhaps pointers to the city’s socio-cultural milieu that demands much more than a carnivalesque indulgence in life in order for them to be addressed in definitive terms.

Here are a few samples: - KK was made to perform in an indoor arena that was a ‘hypoxic hell’, as one doctor put it.



- According to a section of the audience present at the Nazrul Manch concert that fateful evening, the AC had stopped working for most of KK’s show and the artist was seen repeatedly complaining about lack of adequate air-conditioning.



- Close to 7,000 people gate-crashed into an auditorium that could hold no more than 2,482.



- As unruly crowds tried to force their way into an already full-to-the-brim indoor arena, some private security personnel unleashed fire extinguishing foam and spray to disperse the crowd.



- KK was unwell during the concert itself. Yet, he was first taken from the South Kolkata concert venue to his hotel in Central Kolkata and then from Central Kolkata back to a South Kolkata hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival as per police account.

Personal experience

KK during a perfomance in Dubai in 2019 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Speaking from my personal experience, even in the best of times, the air-conditioning at Nazrul Manch is suspect. On April 15 this year, this journalist was at Mazrul Manch, attending the fabled Dover Lane Music Conference.

Even though it was well past midnight and the auditorium was not even full to its capacity, Ustad Rashid Khan’s discomfiture was clearly visible, as he kept clearing his face and forehead for the umpteenth time of the never-ending streams of sweat that were running down. And at one point, the maestro actually stopped in the middle of a rendition to say: “Meri tabiyat kuchh theek nahin hain” (I’m not feeling all that well). Two nights later, on April 17, ace percussionist Pandit Bickram Ghosh was also seen sweating profusely during his performance — same concert, same time, same venue.

Watching these gems literally sweat their way to delivering a perfect live show, this journalist was left wondering whether the AC vents, particularly those directly above the stage at Nazrul Manch, were blocked for some reason or whether there was some malfunction in general.

Nazrul Manch is owned and maintained by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). Reacting to KK’s death, Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata and chairman of KMDA, said: “There is no question of any negligence at Nazrul Manch. The overcrowding was due to KK’s popularity.”

Mayhem outside the auditorium

The funeral procession of KK Image Credit: AFP

The second point of concern is regarding the mayhem that broke loose outside Nazrul Manch as thousands tried to break into the auditorium for KK’s concert. There were televised images of thousands trying to force their way into the arena, with clashes breaking out between sections of gate-crashers. And what followed was even more gut-wrenching as some of those managing the entry points to the auditorium used fire extinguishing spray to dispel the crowd.

According to Dr Kunal Sarkar, a Kolkata-based cardiologist: “While there was a hypoxic suffocation in which KK was made to perform inside Narul Manch, the scene outside was even more horrific as fire extinguishing spray was sprayed on the crowd. A fire extinguishing spray can lead to further suffocation in a packed space and there could have been a disaster even outside the auditorium.”

The decision-making

Gurukul studens paint portraits of KK as a mark of tribute Image Credit: ANI

Video footage from the concert and the minutes after KK’s return to his hotel clearly show the artist in much discomfort. He is seen being whisked out of Nazrul Manch by his personal support staff members. In one footage, KK is seen holding on to a hand rail inside the hotel elevator, with his head hanging low.

In fact, even as he complained about inadequate air-conditioning at the concert venue, at one point, KK had to take a short break midway through his performance as he was feeling uneasy and suffocated.

Singer KK in a file photo Image Credit: ANI

The question remains, that under the circumstances and the chain of events that unfolded since KK stepped inside Nazrul Manch, instead of rushing him to the nearest hospital, why was he driven all the way from South Kolkata to his Central Kolkata hotel, only to return to a South Kolkata hospital later, where he was pronounced dead on arrival? An account that was verified by the police.