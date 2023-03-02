Shorter wrote some of the group's most famous songs including "E.S.P." and "Nefertiti." Davis hailed him as his band's "idea person, the conceptualizer of a whole lot of the musical ideas we did" who also "understood that freedom in music was the ability to know the rules in order to bend them." Hancock also hailed Shorter's song-writing. "The master writer to me, in that group, was Wayne Shorter," the keyboardist said. "Wayne was one of the few people who brought music to Miles that didn't get changed." Shorter led his own band to produce a string of albums in the 1960s including "Juju", "Speak No Evil" and "Adam's Apple" which featured one of jazz's greatest standards "Footprints." He co-founded jazz fusion band Weather Report in 1969 around the time he began to focus his playing on the soprano sax, and the band recorded one of the best-selling jazz records of all time, "Heavy Weather," in 1977.