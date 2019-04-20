American rapper Tyga will return to Dubai to perform at Cavalli Club’s evening brunch on April 28. The brunch, which also features cabaret-style shows as well as unlimited food and beverages, will start at 8.30pm and continue until midnight.

Tyga is known for his debut ‘Careless World: Rise of the Last King’, and accompanying singles such as ‘Rack City’, ‘Faded’ featuring Lil Wayne, ‘Far Away’ featuring Chris Richardson and ‘Still Got It’ featuring Drake and Make It Nasty. His sixth studio album ‘Kyoto’ released in February last year. The 29-year-old also famously dated Kylie Jenner until their split in 2017.