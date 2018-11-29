A new entertainment destination is opening in Dubai before the year is over.
On December 6, male vocal group Tenors of Rock will launch intimate hotspot The Rotunda, where they will put on a harmonic rock performance — think classics like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘God Gave Rock N’ Roll To You’.
The Rotunda, a circular dome inspired by Rome’s famed Pantheon, is a 500-capacity venue, offering a 360-degree viewing experience on a new island destination, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, the first non-gambling resort from the global Caesars Entertainment brand.
Next year, French magician Xavier Mortimer will present his show, ‘Magical Dream’, at the venue. Mortimer has previously starred in Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson One show. His Dubai event will feature more than 14 acts, brought to life by an unconventional cast of characters. The date has yet to be announced.
Tickets to watch Tenors of Rock, available online, are Dh280.