Sun Records, the popular 1950s record label behind such acts as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison, will be brought to life on stage at Theatre by QE2 in Dubai.
A two-hour theatrical concert, taking place on January 23 and 24, will transport audiences back to the roots of rock ‘n roll. The show, rehearsed in an exact replica of the Sun Studios, will feature musical instruments from that era, and star a cast of skilled musicians from the UK.
The QE2 — or Queen Elizabeth 2 — is a floating hotel and retired ocean liner, which has been in operation in Dubai since April of 2018. Theatre by QE2 is a 515-seat venue aboard the hotel, which is home to arts and entertainment events.
Tickets to attend the Sun Records show, which kicks off at 8pm on both nights, are Dh180-Dh200.