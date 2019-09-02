Joana Sainz Image Credit: Twitter

Madrid: Spanish singer and dancer Joana Sainz died in a firework accident. She was 30.

Joana was performing with her musical group, Super Hollywood Orchestra, at a festival on Sunday when an exploding stage firework struck her, reports "aceshowbiz.com".

According to an eyewitnesses, there were two rockets that were set off. One went in the right direction but the other hit the singer in the abdomen.

Paramedics attended to the singer at the scene before transporting her to the hospital in an unconscious state. She was later declared dead.