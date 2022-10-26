Popular South Korean boy band BTS, known for their blazingly epic numbers such as ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ have reported made at least four submissions to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
The revered awards ceremony, which honours the best in music, will be held in February 2023 and artists who have released songs between the dates of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, will qualify to compete in this year’s prestigious Grammys.
Several reports claim that BTS had submitted four different songs in categories including ‘Record Of The Year’ and ‘Song Of The Year’.
Their songs such as ‘Yet To Come’ from their album ‘Proof’ and their collaboration with Coldplay ‘My Universe’.
Singer Jungkook and Charlie Puth's ‘Left and Right’, as well as Jin, V, Jungkook, and Jimin's ‘Bad Decisions’ in collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg have also been reportedly submitted.
With around 80 different nomination categories, the Grammys is known for their main award categories of which include the 'Album of the Year', 'Record of the Year', 'Song of the Year', and 'Best New Artist' awards.
Since its debut in 2013, BTS made history when it earned its first-ever Grammy nomination in 2020 with its megahit pop tune 'Dynamite.' The act scored its second nomination with 'Butter' in the same category the following year, but did not walk home wiht any trophies.