The group will take to the stage on October 18 at the Annex Club

Sons of Yusuf Image Credit: Supplied

Hip hop act Sons of Yusuf will perform at the Annex Club in Abu Dhabi on October 18.

Brothers Yakoob and Abdul Rahman Al Refaie, best known for their 2018 single One Time, were raised between Kuwait and Los Angeles. Their upcoming album ‘Shaykh the World’ will feature artists such as Talib Kweli and Jay Electronica.

In 2015, the duo dropped a track on YouTube titled Hala, which was the “Arabia Remix” of of Wiz Khalif’s 2014 track ‘We Dem Boyz’. The track and its music video garnered attention on social media, currently boasting more than 5.5 million views.