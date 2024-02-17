The rapper acknowledged that his brother, who had worked in numerous behind-the-scenes business capacities for him over the years, had died recently. He announced the news on Friday by posting a series of heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

Snoop initially posted a photo posing next to his late younger brother with the caption, "@badabing33."

Later he addressed his death in the caption of a video featuring footage of the siblings, their older brother Jerry Wesley Carter and others standing in a cemetery.

"@badabing33 always made us laugh u bac with moms," Snoop wrote in the caption, referring to their late mother, Beverly Tate, who died at age 70 in October 2021.

The Grammy-nominated performer also paid tribute with a photograph of Worthington and Tate posing and smiling together. He wrote, "@badabing33 bac wit momma."

He also posted a throwback picture and wrote, "@badabing33 say hi to grandma."

Tour manager

Throughout his career, Worthington worked with his recording artist older brother on different business endeavours and served as his tour manager. In addition, he co-founded Dogg Records, a Canadian record company.

The entrepreneur briefly performed music with the hip-hop group Lifestyle. Their album, 'Liquid Cocaine,' was released in 2003, as per People.

In a 2016 interview with Vice, Worthington disclosed that he co-wrote the song "Be Thankful," which appeared on Snoop's rap group The Eastsidaz's debut album from 2000.

According to Vice, Worthington started as a roadie for Snoop, then moved on to run several businesses, including Snoop Dogg Skateboards, before becoming his tour manager.

He told the outlet, "I'm glad I'm a mystery. That's good."

Worthington added, "When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together. My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like 'Why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, and talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person."

Worthington's death comes just a month after his 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus, whom he shares with wife Shante Broadus, suffered a "severe" stroke in mid-January.

Following the health crisis, the father of four told People at the screening of his film The Underdoggs that Cori was "doing a little bit better."