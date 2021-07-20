Halsey with boyfrend Alev Aydin and newborn Ender Ridley Aydin Image Credit: Instagram.com/iamhalsey/

Singer-songwriter Halsey her boyfriend Alev Aydin have welcomed their first child. The couple shared a couple of photos on Instagram announcing the birth and the name of the newborn.

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” Halsey wrote in her social media post.

In January, the singer announced that she was pregnant. The post on Instagram featured three picture of the ‘Without Me’ singer, one with her in a rainbow top, and a caption that read “Surprise!” Halsey also used the emojis of a baby bottle, rainbow and angelic baby, which led some to allude that her bundle of joy is a ‘rainbow baby’ following her miscarriage in 2015.

She also tagged her boyfriend, screenwriter-producer Alev Aydin, over her baby bump. “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin commented, which Halsey replied to with, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”

In a 2018 interview on talk show ‘The Doctors’, the 26-year-old opened up about her miscarriage and about suffering from endometriosis. The singer had been diagnosed with the painful uterine condition before finding out she was pregnant while on tour.

“The next thing I knew, I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said. “In that moment, I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to have to make that choice ever again — doing what I love, or not being able to because of this disease. So I put my foot down, and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment and had surgery a year ago, and I feel a lot better.”

Halsey Image Credit: AP

Earlier this month, in an interview with Allure magazine, Halsey also addressed the negativity she and Aydin faced when they first started dating. “The judginess started from the beginning. Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

“Nobody knew I was dating someone,” Halsey explained. “As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”