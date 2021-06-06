Sinead O’Connor has announced her retirement from music and touring in a series of new tweets.
“This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired,” posted the famed counterculture artist on June 4.
The musician went on to say that her upcoming album, ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’, set to release in January next year, will be her last album release.
“NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”
“This is not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news,” she added. “A warrior knows when he or she should retreat. It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”
A tour de force since the 80s, O’Connor made waves with albums like ‘The Lion and the Cobra’ and ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’.
Her 1990 cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares to U’ made music video history — her shaved head and the single tear rolling down her cheek forever immortalised.
The Irish singer-songwriter recently published her memoir titled ‘Rememberings’, deep diving into issues like childhood abuse, faith, relationships, motherhood and more.