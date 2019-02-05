“It is such an honour for me to be able to be tapped once again by Sarah Geronimo’s team to glam her up during her special performance one of the world’s historic moments, the Pope visit in the UAE,” said One. “For this particular event, I have prepared two statement pieces for her; the look for the opening number is immaculate white jumpsuit in Chinese collar embellished with crystals and flower patterns finishing with a dramatic cape with aviary accents. It is simple yet sophisticated. The second look is a divine powder blue couture gown with intricate details and signature Amato patterns. Both white and blue colours symbolise peace and unity, a perfect statement for this momentous event in our history.”