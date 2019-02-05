For her performance at the historic Holy Mass delivered by Pope Francis, Filipino pop star Sarah Geronimo partnered with Dubai-based designer Furne One, the man behind the Amato Couture fashion label.
Geronimo, performed right after the mass at Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which saw more than 170,000 worshippers attend.
“It is such an honour for me to be able to be tapped once again by Sarah Geronimo’s team to glam her up during her special performance one of the world’s historic moments, the Pope visit in the UAE,” said One. “For this particular event, I have prepared two statement pieces for her; the look for the opening number is immaculate white jumpsuit in Chinese collar embellished with crystals and flower patterns finishing with a dramatic cape with aviary accents. It is simple yet sophisticated. The second look is a divine powder blue couture gown with intricate details and signature Amato patterns. Both white and blue colours symbolise peace and unity, a perfect statement for this momentous event in our history.”
One has dressed some of the world’s biggest stars, from Beyonce to Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.
Geronimo is pop royalty in the Philippines, and is an accomplished actress and model. She last performed in the UAE in 2018.