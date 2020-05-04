He is one of several performers taking part of ‘Culture is Humanty: In Solidarity’

Image Credit: Supplied

Sami Yusuf will perform as part of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation’s (ADMAF) series of cultural Ramadan events, which kicks off on May 5.

Yusuf’s performance will take place on May 13 at 9.30pm on ADMAF’s Facebook page, wrapping up the week-long online events.

“This series of online digital broadcasts features world-famous singers and artists from the Arab and Islamic world, including UK-based, award-winning singer-song writer Sami Yusuf, Lebanese opera diva Hiba Al Kawas, legendary Egyptian Islamic Sufi chanter Sheikh Mahmoud Tohamy, and a unique collaboration between “calligraffiti” artist greats El Seed and Diaa Allam,” said ADMAF founder, Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis.

The events will all stream on ADMAF’s Facebook page, with the exception of the May 7 event. They are part of the digital initiative ’Culture is Humanity: In Solidarity’.

Al Kawas will start things off at 10pm on May 5 on ADMAF’s Facebook page, and will return for a second performance on May 11 at 10pm. Tohamy will be on at 9.30pm on May 9.