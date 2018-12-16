The Russian Music Festival, an event packed with 14 concert programmes across eight days, will kick off in Abu Dhabi on December 31. The city-wide event will see both established names as well as rising stars perform, organisers said.
Starting the event will be a gala New Year’s Eve dinner at the Emirates Palace’s Etihad Ballroom with stars Oleg Gazmanov, Aleksandr Revva and Ani Lorak on the bill.
Other performers confirmed include Filipp Kirkorov, Vladimir Presnyakov, Grigory Leps, Polina Gagarina, Egor Krid, Leonid Agutin, Anzhelika Varum, Natalia Podolskaya, Elena Sever, Dima Bilan and Ani Lorak.
Tickets to each show is priced differently, starting at Dh125, and are available online.