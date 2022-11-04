R’n’B star Usher has been added to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yasalam After-Race Concert line-up on November 17, where he’ll join acclaimed UK rap artist Dave.
The other artists who’ll take to the stage at the four-day music event, which runs from November 17 to 20, are Swedish House Mafia, Kendrick Lamar and Def Leppard.
Usher is a diamond-selling international singer, actor and entrepreneur who has won eight Grammy Awards and emerged as Billboard’s “#1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s” and “one of the best-selling artists in American music history,” according to the RIAA. He had four consecutive albums go to #1 on the Billboard Top 200, beginning with ‘Confessions’ in 2004.
John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, said in a statement: “The addition of Grammy Award-winning industry icon Usher to the opening night, alongside critically acclaimed artist Dave, and having two AAA artists for the Thursday night is something new for Yasalam, new for us and really adds value for fans. This will be a unique, memorable evening of live entertainment.”
Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. All 2022 Grand Prix tickets are sold out, but limited Golden Circle access is still available. Swedish House Mafia performs on November 18, Kendrick Lamar on November 19 and Def Leppard closes out the event on November 20.