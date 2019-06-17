With an age difference of 30 years, can Leslie and Yousra agree on anything Music?

By Leslie

From a young age I have always been interested in music, in fact I am hooked on music. People like me are given names, names like ‘audiophile’, which is somewhat cool.

In addition, that’s not just because I own over 5,000 CDs, boast a rare collection of vinyl and have an usual collection of Kef, Parrot and Bowers & Wilkins headphones. Yes, my Klipsch loud speakers have pride of place in my living room but that still does not justify why I am called an audiophile.

It is about the place music has in my life.

The songs and music that I have listened to in my lifetime could fill Britannica Vol 1 to 10. Many of them are so special to me. Like pages from my life story. Music changed my life. It gave it more meaning and enriched it.

Music makes me happy and I am sure it has the same effect on most of you. As I write this blog, I will attempt to make sense of what I am thinking and share my deepest thoughts, about music.

I cannot imagine what my life would have been like without the music.

So let me borrow a quote from Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher, cultural critic, composer, poet and scholar, to put things perspective.

Nietzsche read my thoughts when he said: “Without music, life would be a mistake.”

As bizarre as that sounds, it makes perfect sense to me.

So, relax, you are in safe hands. Just sit back and enjoy the ride and the stories I have to share about Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marvin Gaye and Mumford & Sons, Elvis Presley and Electric Light Orchestra, Michael Jackson and Muse, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Rihanna, David Guetta, BTS, the list is endless.

I hope you’re getting the picture. We will go back and forth from the doo-wop and swing of the 50s to EDM and popular music’s many crossovers. We will visit the swinging 60s, talk about the sensational 70s, the electronic 80s, fusion genres from the 90s and 2000s new age music.

We’ll go places. Together.

Let’s talk music, listen to more music and chat about music.