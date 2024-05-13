Mame Khan, the iconic folk singer from Rajasthan, will perform his Sufi-styled Bollywood show at Zabeel Theatre on Palm Jumeirah's Zabeel Saray on May 19.

Representing India at Cannes last year, Khan, a sixteenth-generation musician of the Manganiyar community, is known for Bollywood hits like "Baawre" from the movie 'Lucky By Chance' (2008) and "Aave re Hitchki" from the movie 'Mirziya' (2016), alongside Rajasthani folk and Sufi music.

“I am so proud to be able to bring my show to the diverse and multicultural audiences of the UAE, where there is a huge music loving population. As well as entertaining my long-term fans, I hope to introduce the art of Rajasthani folk to a whole new crowd,” said Khan in a statement.

The show orgainsed by Tambourine Live Events and Arts For All will feature an array of traditional instruments and promises to be a vibrant fusion of folk and Bollywood. It's going to be a two-hour spectacle.

Recipient of several awards, including Best Solo Album at Jaipur Idol Music Awards 2023, Khan continues to captivate global audiences with his live performances. He has also perfromed in over 60 countries and regaled the global musical community with the finest of folk fusion.

Khan, the first folk artist to grace Cannes' red carpet, recently launched the world’s only Folk Orchestra at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.