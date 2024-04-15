The stage is set for a dazzling ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode as pop star Dua Lipa gears up for a sensational return to the iconic show, not just as a musical guest, but as its host as well.

Set to air on May 4, this special episode promises an electrifying blend of music, comedy, and star power.

The announcement of Lipa’s dual role as host and musical guest came as a delightful surprise during the recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ which was hosted by Ryan Gosling.

“Dua Lipa’s electrifying performances and infectious energy have always been a hit with our audience. We’re thrilled to welcome her back to the SNL stage, and this time, as both host and musical guest. Get ready for a night of non-stop excitement and top-notch entertainment,” remarked an SNL spokesperson as per Deadline.

The official X’s handle of ‘SNL’ also shared the news.

The ‘Levitating’ star also confirmed the news on her Instagram handle writing, “DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!! @nbcsnl”