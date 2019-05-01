Image Credit:

Arcs

We didn’t need more proof that any show that Lauren Shippen touches turns into podcast gold, but here we are. A new show from Atypical Artists, the production collective that gave us the inimitable ‘The Bright Sessions’, Arcs is an actual-play Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition podcast following adventurers Larkin, a young human wizard played by Shippen; Jackson, a half-giant who is “big, round, and not very good at things” played by Nathan Stanz; and Barri, a half-orc bard with “mischievous gay energy” played by Briggon Snow. Podcast producer Jordan Adika is Dungeon Master and steers the show. The three unlikely comrades “journey through the mystical realm of Thirithia in search of a famed relic”. The show reportedly caters to both D&D noobs and veterans, and from the little we’ve heard is a total riot.

Science Rules

After his successful Netflix show ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’, our favourite ‘Science Guy’ will continue his quest to share the wonders of science with us noobs with his upcoming podcast, ‘Science Rules’, set to launch on May 16. Unlike his TV programmes, Nye’s new podcast is a bit more interactive. In it, he’ll be taking audience calls to answer various questions about science, and he’ll be accompanied by veteran science journalist Corey S Powell, and a number of guests to help out each episode on any given topic. The series is described as a bit like NPR’s ‘Car Talk’, but about science instead.

Unwell

Lillian Harper moves to the small town of Mt Absalom, Ohio, to care for her estranged mother Dorothy after an injury. Living in the town’s boarding house which has been run by her family for generations, she discovers conspiracies, ghosts and a new family in the house’s strange assortment of residents. A Midwestern Gothic story, ‘Unwell’ doesn’t rely on jump scares or cheap spooks to scare the daylights out of you, instead using the quiet spaces and slowly mounting tension, which can be truly terrifying. Season one of ‘Unwell’ will run for 12 episodes, and each episode is between 20 and 30 minutes.

Meet Gulf News tabloid!’s new baby

Whether it’s ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ or the next big thing to hit the world of TV and movies, the tabloid! team wants to talk about it.

So jumping on the podcast bandwagon are yours truly as we dissect the latest in pop culture with our brand new show, ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’. Expect silly opinions, heaps of nerd talk and plenty of belly laughs. Hosted by tabloid! Deputy Editor Bindu Rai and myself, the show will feature a revolving door of other members from the tabloid! team as well.