Maddie

Every few years, the interest in the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann is reignited, whether it’s a book, a documentary or a news piece. The recent release of the Netflix docuseries, ‘The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann’, was one such catalyst. But if you’re more into podcasts than TV documentaries, then journalist Mark Saunokonoko’s new podcast will be more up your alley. Saunokonoko reportedly spent two years researching the case and works every angle, from suspicion that her parents British doctors Gerry and Kate McCann were involved, to conflicting reports about a man seen carrying a child the night she went missing, to police now saying that an aborted crime-scene reconstruction could have helped solve the case. For those who want a complete immersion in the case, this is your go-to show.

To Live and Die in LA

From the makers of ‘Up and Vanished’ and ‘Atlanta Monster’ comes a new true crime investigation podcast, ‘To Live And Die in LA’, “a deep dive into the mysterious disappearance of 25-year-old Adea Shabani, an aspiring actress and model who vanished without a trace from her apartment complex near Hollywood’s famous Walk of Fame”. Last seen in February of 2018, Shabani is a native of Macedonia. Like the thousands who flock to Los Angeles each year, she hoped to realise her Hollywood dream of stardom.

The podcast is hosted by Rolling Stone editor and author of ‘The Game’ Neil Strauss, who said Shabani’s family and private investigator contacted him just days after she went missing in hopes that he would write an article about her to bring more attention to the investigation, a call that led to a “series of unexpected and violent events; a high stakes game of cat and mouse with multiple deaths, which dragged the police and the missing woman’s family to the brink of despair.”

Involving real-time investigation and chilling discoveries as you listen along, ‘To Live and To Die in LA’ makes for a chilling and riveting listen. Tune in now.

Claremont Serial Killings

For more than two decades, the abduction and murder of three young women from Claremont (a suburb just outside of Perth, West Australia) has gripped the country. It took the police 21 years after the first abduction to make an arrest, but did they get the right man? A long trial has been scheduled in July this year to hear the witnesses and test the evidence against him.