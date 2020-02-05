Proving that classical music isn’t an acquired taste, but rather an instinctive one, Pierre Genisson (who plays the clarinet) and Maurizio Baglini (on the piano) are bringing masterpieces by Saint-Saens, Chausson, Schumann & Brahms on February 8. The duo will be performing Saint-Saens, Sonate op.167; Chausson, Andante et allegro; Debussy, Rhapsodi; Poulenc, Sonata; Schumann, Fantasiestucke op.73; and Brahms, Sonata op.120 n1 at the Royal Ballroom One & Only Royal Mirage, from 8pm to 10.30pm.