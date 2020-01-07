Mumbai: Singer Palash Sen during the screening of the movie 'Aisa Yeh Jahaan in Mumbai, on July 25, 2015. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Palash Sen, singer and frontman of rock band Euphoria, said he was all for experimenting with musical genres and that it was “important to evolve every day to survive in a system which does not encourage non-film music”.

“Our band Euphoria has been churning out music videos regularly on our YouTube channel, and as a creative unit, we don’t restrict ourselves to one form of expression. We try to experiment with music by weaving stories in our videos,” Sen said.

“We have Euphoric Wednesdays, where we upload full-fledged music videos or live songs from our studios. Over the last two years, we have also created two musical shorts and are in the process of creating our third, which will be released soon,” he explained.

Asked if the emergence of social media and digital platform has adversely affected attendance at concerts and festivals, he said, “Music festivals will never lose relevance. People across age groups look forward to attending these events to get the real feel.”

Sen contended that he was a “huge supporter of the music scene in Kolkata, the only place in the world which supports all kinds of music — be it pop, ghazal or baul”.

The doctor-turned-singer stressed that budding musicians should understand their abilities and build on the skills they possess before taking to the stage.