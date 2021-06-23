Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will headline a two-day concert in Dubai in July over the Eid Al Adha break, giving entertainment-starved residents a chance to return to live events over the summer.
The music maestro will take to the stage on July 21 for a concert titled ‘Just Qawali’, which will be followed by a second gig on July 23, called ‘Just Bollywood’. The event will be held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises, with the concerts being staged at the Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk.
Promoted and produced by PME Entertainment, the first night will see Khan belt out ‘soulful and spiritual’ music from his repertoire, followed by his biggest Bollywood hits the following night; think track such as ‘Mann Ki Lagan’, ‘Mast Mast Do Nain’, ‘Naina Thug Lenge’, ‘Jiya Dhadak Jaye’ and more.
“Dubai is my second home and each time I perform here is like performing at home,” said Khan in a statement. “My last commercial concert in December 2019 was in Dubai where I enjoyed performing at the Coca-Cola Arena and I’m equally excited to return to the same venue. I request everyone to follow safety measures and government guidelines. Till then stay safe, blessed and healthy”.
In accordance with current governmental guidelines, Coca-Cola Arena will be working to a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event.
In light of COVID-19, the venue is also appealing to fans to refrain from attending if they are feeling unwell.
Tickets for both concerts start at Dh400 and can be purchased from the arena’s official website.