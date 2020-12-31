American rapper Nicki Minaj celebrated three months since having her son, affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear (his real name has been withheld thus far), with husband Kenneth Petty. She revisited pregnancy photos and got candid about her childbirth experience, in a Q&A with fans.
She recalled coming out of the shower and asking her husband for a back massage when her water broke.
“I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him,” wrote Minaj.
She said she was in labour in two and a half hours and had a natural birth.
“I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out,” wrote Minaj.
She added that breastfeeding is “very painful”, which came as a surprise to the first-time mum.
“He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes,” wrote Minaj.
She said she got a ton of advice on motherhood from one fellow artist.
“Ciara was sooooooo helpful,” wrote the rapper. As for her longtime collaborator, Ariana Grande, Minaj said: “She sent him some gorgeous gifts.”
Minaj also took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her pregnancy, writing: “Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much.”