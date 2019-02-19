A music celebrating Detroit soul sounds from the 70s and 80s called Motown, will be running at Theatre by QE2 from March 27 to 29.
With more than 180 No 1 hits songs, take a trip back in time with music by the Temptations, Four Tops, Supremes, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, performed by a cast of critically-acclaimed singers and gifted musicians at the famed Dubai floating hotel.
There will also be funky costumes and smooth dance moves.
Ticket prices start at Dh180. Brunch and dinner packages are also available.