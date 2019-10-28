He has worked with virtually every well-known artist on the Arabian music scene

Acclaimed Lebanese musician Michel Fadel, renowned for his award-winning scores that merge Oriental music and classical traditions, will take the stage at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on November 15, as part of the Sharjah open-air theatre’s 2019-2020 season of #letsmajaz.

The chief pianist for Arab musical giant Fairuz, Fadel has also worked with virtually every well-known artist on the Arabian music scene and is known for his modern fusion presentation.

He will be accompanied on stage by opera singer and tenor Marc Reaidy, soprano singer Rita Bou Saleh, R’n’B singer Denzel White and Kiona McCullum. Ukraine’s Kiev Virtuosi orchestra will also accompany Fadel on stage under the baton of its Grammy-nominated conductor, Dmitry Yablonsky. The chamber orchestra rose to prominence in 2016 in its debut year following its participation in more than 100 concerts across Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Spain and Switzerland.