A video featuring veteran devotional singer Narendra Chanchal at a recent Holi function has gone viral. The reason isa new song he performs at the event. Chanchal has chosen to focus on the one thing that concerns everyone right now - coronavirus.

The opening line of the song goes: Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya (Dengue has come, Swine Flu has come); Chikungunya ne shor machaya (Chikungunya created a racket); Khabre ki ki ho na (all of it made news); O kitthon aaya corona, Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona (But where did corona come from, oh dear mother, where did corona come from).

While a clip of the song has been doing the rounds on social media since the Holi event in Delhi’s Paharganj area, it gained traction after Indian comedian Mallika Dua posted it on her Instagram page.