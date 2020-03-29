Winner singer shared the news with a handwritten note on the group’s fan club site

Winner’s Jinu announced that he will be fulfilling his mandatory military duties in a handwritten letter to fans.

On Friday, the singer shared the news on the group’s official fan club site, stating that he’ll be enlisting on April 2. After four weeks of basic training, the K-Pop singer will carry out his obligatory duty as a public service worker, YG Entertainment confirmed.

Born in 1991 as Kim Jin-woo, he is the oldest and first member from Winner to officially enlist in South Korea’s military.

YG Entertainment’s artist made the announcement a day after dropping pre-release track ‘Hold’ off of forthcoming third full-length album, ‘Remember’ — which is slated to drop on April 9 — and its humorous music video starring YG Entertainment labelmate, singer Suhyun.

The song ranked in the top 10 on the iTunes all-genre chart and topped the K-Pop songs chart in the UAE.