South Korean entertainment agency Big Hit Music has announced that they’re taking legal action against individuals who have violated the rights of global K-Pop star BTS, whom they manage.

“Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities,” the agency wrote in their statement.

They added: “We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.”

Big Hit Music, which is a subsidiary of the Hybe Corporation, has shared updates over the years about legal action taken against people who’ve harmed their artists, which include boy band Tomorrow X Together.

BTS perform in South Korea. Image Credit: AFP

In Big Hit’s most recent statement, they detailed some of the issues that have cropped up regarding the ‘Dynamite’ hitmakers.

“One poster uploaded postings containing insults against the artist using dozens of different IP addresses on DC Inside and we have been monitoring these types of malicious postings and filed criminal complaints against the poster for all the postings with malicious comments,” they said.

In another case, they “found more defamation postings with extremely malicious and delusional content and initiated legal proceedings against the posters. The complaint we have filed includes platforms not mentioned in this notice and we would also like to inform you that we cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation.”

V, from left, Lisa, and Park Bo-gum pose for photographers before the Celine men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, France, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Image Credit: AP

The company stressed that they will “continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.”

BTS — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently announced that they are taking a hiatus as a group in order to focus on solo activities.