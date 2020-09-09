Streaming giant Netflix is tapping into the lucrative world of K-Pop as it announces the release of documentary about popular girl group Blackpink on October 14.
‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’ will showcase the members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose as they go about their everyday lives and will also give insight into their recording process.
According to Variety, the film will also feature their performance at last year’s Coachella festival.
Blackpink made history for being the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the iconic music event.
The quartet have been making headlines for their recently music collaborations. Their August release, ‘Ice Cream’, featured US singer Selena Gomez and came with a colourful and sweet video.
The new track follows the group’s chart-topping single ‘How You Like That’, the video for which hit 86.3 million views on YouTube 24 hours after it was released.
Blackpink earlier featured on Lady Gaga’s track ‘Sour Candy’, part of the pop superstar’s sixth studio album, ‘Chromatica’.