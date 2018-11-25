He broke stereotypes about rappers to establish himself as one of South Korea’s most renowned artists, music producers, and songwriters. He started his own successful solo career and produced hits such as Tough Cookie, Artist, Fear, Boys and Girls, Soulmate and other songs that topped the charts in addition to being either nominated or won at annual awards in Korea. Zico also wrote for prominent artists including Wanna One PSY, and Mino from K-Pop group Winner.