TXT hasn’t even debuted and they’ve already achieved an impressive feat in a short period of time.
According to iRiver, the album’s distributor, the rookie group’s upcoming debut album titled, ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’, recorded a total of 104,385 copies in pre-orders in just three days, from February 19 to February 22.
It’s unusual for an upcoming K-Pop group to surpass auch a high amount in pre-orders considering they haven’t officially debuted yet; though interest in TXT is quite high as they’re signed under Big Hit Entertainment, the same label as K-Pop global sensations BTS.
The album is revealed to have five tracks that includes ‘Blue Orangeade’, ‘One Day Horns Grew From My Head (Crown)’, ‘Our Summer’, ‘Cat & Dog’ and ‘Star’s Nap’.
TXT, which stands for ‘Tomorrow by Together’, consists of five boys — Soobin, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun. The young boys are all set to make their highly-anticipated introduction to the K-Pop scene on March 4 on Mnet’s ‘Debut Celebration Show’. The following day, the five-piece act will hold a debut showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in Korea’s capital.