TXT, which stands for ‘Tomorrow by Together’, consists of five boys — Soobin, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun. The young boys are all set to make their highly-anticipated introduction to the K-Pop scene on March 4 on Mnet’s ‘Debut Celebration Show’. The following day, the five-piece act will hold a debut showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in Korea’s capital.