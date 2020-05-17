Named after his 2017 solo album, the documentary will tell the artist’s story

Big Bang member Taeyang is all set to release a documentary on YouTube on Monday.

Taeyang’s eight-episode docu-series titled ‘White Night’ will be available on Big Bang’s and his agency’s official YouTube account starting this Monday, in the lead up to the group’s new music release later this year, YG Entertainment stated.

Named after his 2017 solo album, the documentary will tell the story of Dong Young-bae — his birth name — and will also follow the artist’s 215-day journey, from album preparations, world tour up till his marriage to actress Min Hyo-rin and military enlistment in 2018.

‘White Night’ is the group’s second documentary following member G-Dragon’s ‘Kwon Ji Yong Act lll: M.O.T.T.E’ in 2018.

After the launch of the first episode on his birthday, the upcoming series will be posted on the video-sharing platform every Thursday and Monday for four weeks, making it the first release from the band since completing their mandatory military term.

Taeyang and his bandmate Daesung were discharged in November while G-Dragon and T.O.P fulfilled their military duties earlier last year.

He was set to make a highly anticipated appearance with the other three Big Bang members on stage at Coachella 2020 but was inevitably postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A growing number of K-Pop acts have been releasing documentary-like series on YouTube.

On Friday, popular boy band Seventeen kicked off their first ever docu-series titled ‘Seventeen: Hit The Road’ on YouTube and fan community app Weverse.

The 15-episode documentary uploaded every Wednesday and Friday provides fans an up-and-close behind-the-scenes look of the group, focusing on the 13-member group’s journey as musicians, their ‘Ode To You’ world tour and more.