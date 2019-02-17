Park Bom, former member of now-disbanded girl group 2NE1, is reportedly making a comeback with solo album in March.
This will the singer’s first solo music release since signing with newly established label D-Nation last July and her first in eight years to the K-Pop scene following her 2011 digital single ‘Don’t Cry’.
Her former bandmate Sandra Park confirmed that she is featured in Park Bom’s upcoming album. On the same day, music label Brave Entertainment stated that her solo track will be produced by hit producer Brave Brothers and is revealed to be a medium tempo R‘n’B track.
Upon hearing the news of her return, chief producer of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk shared a message of support by uploading a photo of the news to his Instagram account stating, “Although she is no longer with YG, I really wish her all the success with her new release.”
Park Bom was a member of highly prominent group 2NE1 since the group’s disbandment in 2016. In 2009, Park Bom debuted as a solo artist with hit album ‘You and I’. Since joining D-Nation, fans have been anticipating her return ever since.
Though busy working on her new music, Park Bom is seen active on social media and manages to recognize her Arab fans by continuously hashtagging her name in Arabic in every post.