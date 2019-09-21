Image Credit:

Monsta X released a new track titled ‘Love U’ and new remix of their hit song ‘Who Do U Love?’ by will.i.am of The Black Eyed Peas.

The songs dropped ahead of their Life Is Beautiful Festival and iHeartRadio Music Festival performances over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Moving away from their fierce, dance-oriented sonic style, ‘Love U’ is a sweet confessional R’n’B song that highlights the members’ inimitable vocals as they sing about wanting to express their romantic feelings for someone.

Also, the song may or may not have a cheeky reference of how non-K-Pop English-language songs mainly receive radio airplay, especially heard in the catchy and clever chorus: “I really wanna love you, but I can’t say the word I want to, because they won’t play it on the radio, but I know you know.”

Despite this, the K-Pop sensation continue to surprise fans and shower them with new music. Monsta X joined forces with producer-rapper will.i.am, who added his own distinct sound and rap verse to the group’s June single, ‘Who Do U Love?’ featuring French Montana.

Signed under South Korean label Starship Entertainment, Monsta X formed through the label’s reality TV show ‘No.Mercy’ in 2015 and have gone on to cement themselves as one of K-Pop’s most popular groups. They’ve also released a collaborative English track ‘Play It Cool’ with DJ Steve Aoki.

Adding to the group’s lengthy list of achievements, the South Korean septet was the first K-Pop group to perform at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and are scheduled to make an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in Los Angeles on September 25.